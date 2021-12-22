The San Mateo Worker Resource Center, run by Samaritan House, is moving from its East Fifth Avenue location to 171 N. Amphlett Blvd. starting Jan. 3, with staff hopeful the move helps workers.
“We aren’t going too far. We are only going a few blocks over. I think we will be successful in our new space. We want to make sure we attract employers to our new location, so our day laborers have the ability to go out to work,” Reyna Sandoval, associate director of Community Programs with Samaritan House, said.
Samaritan House, a large nonprofit providing services in the county, runs the center at 400 E. Fifth Ave. and gives workers a place to look for employment. The center also offers classes and resources by volunteer instructors. While not an employment agency, it provides people and workers a place to meet for jobs and receive help.
“The Worker Resource Center offers huge support for the day laborer population. It is essential that we have a safe place where our day laborer workers can look for employment,” Sandoval said.
The center is moving because the affordable housing development and public garage project called Kiku Crossing is being partially built at the site. Nonprofit MidPen Housing will soon start construction at the location. The project is for a seven-story building with 225 apartments at 480 E. Fourth Ave. and a five-story parking garage at the current center site. The new worker center is near La Hacienda Market and Highway 101 in the North Central neighborhood. Samaritan House chose the new location because it wanted to move close to its workers living in the North Central neighborhood. Sandoval said there were mixed feelings among workers about leaving given the longevity of its current location but noted it would be closer for many.
“We are somewhat sad to leave this location, but at the same time still excited to have a new place where we can call home and continue to do our good work wherever you go,” Sandoval said.
Samaritan House has operated the center since 2003 and was originally opened to help workers find jobs and reduce traffic safety concerns on Third and Fourth avenues downtown. Many people looking for work would stand in the streets, with drivers stopping to hire workers.
The city is providing financial help for the move, as it considers the center an essential resource for many of its residents. In June, the San Mateo City Council approved a two-year agreement to provide $195,000 a year to Samaritan house for staffing and other needs associated with the move.
Sandoval said job numbers for workers are still lower than before the pandemic, with November 2021 seeing 397 jobs for workers compared to 436 in November 2019. Samaritan House noted because San Mateo has a growing aging population, the city needs workers for painting, landscaping, housekeeping and floor laying.
“Although we have had a moderate amount of homeowners who come in to hire workers for holiday lights and yard decor, we are still not where we used to be pre-COVID,” Sandoval said.
