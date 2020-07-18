The San Mateo City Council Monday will consider commissioning a Black Lives Matter mural on B Street or another street in the city.
The council during the meeting will also consider a resolution of support for the movement. Co-authorized in partnership with Black leaders in the community, the resolution affirms “the inherent dignity of all of our community members and holds ourselves to the highest standards of equity and justice,” among other sentiments, according to a staff report.
The resolution was proposed by Councilwoman Amourence Lee and the mural was proposed by a resident, according to the report.
Proposed locations for the mural include B Street between Second and Third avenues, Saratoga Drive near the police administration building, 20th Avenue near City Hall and also Central Park, according to the report.
Staff is recommending the mural be painted on B Street between Second and Third avenues because it believes that location would provide the greatest visibility to the mural, according to the report.
Moving forward with the mural would require a relatively small amount of staff time to coordinate with artists and ensure the streets are closed during the painting process and there would be minimal maintenance involved, according to the report.
“These costs are expected to be absorbed in the departmental operating budgets,” the report states.
The council will also review the San Mateo Police Department’s budget and policies during a study session at 5 p.m. before the regular meeting.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The conference ID is 856 1547 8014.
