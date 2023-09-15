San Mateo’s plans to reshape and develop the city in the next two decades will result in significant and unavoidable changes around air quality, noise and wildfire risk that will need future city consideration.
A presentation to the San Mateo Planning Commission on the environmental impact report of the city’s 2040 general plan showed development would increase people and buildings in wildfire-prone areas, exacerbating fire risk. Construction would also generate emissions that would exceed regional thresholds suggested for air quality, while noise increases, particularly along First Avenue west of B Street in downtown, would be an issue.
The environmental impact report examines the physical environmental impacts of a project like air quality, greenhouse gas emissions and noise. The EIR is part of the San Mateo General Plan 2040 that provides the blueprint for future development expected in the next two decades around land use, traffic and the environment. The general plan provides goals and policies that outline how the city will address the issues. Even though the plan faces environmental issues, it can still be approved if the benefits are shown to significantly outweigh any drawbacks. The Planning Commission discussion focused on the best ways to mitigate the impacts, with several arguing for increased public transit patronage and less dependence on cars through policy and use changes.
Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent noted that noise increases would happen regardless of whether the city adopted this general plan, although he wished there were better ways to reduce the impact. He noted the impacts would materialize even if the city did not take on the general plan update. He suggested looking at ways to mitigate car traffic noise impacts through policies in the general plan, arguing it was one of the main ways to reduce noise pollution and improve air quality because people will drive shorter distances to work.
“I do think, long term, creating a structure for our city that gets people out of their cars does create a much more pleasant and quiet neighborhood,” Nugent said.
Planning Commissioner Martin Wiggins also argued that reducing car use will help improve air quality and smog.
“We are in a broader challenge of air quality that has been brought about by a number of factors,” Wiggins said. “One of the main ones is internal combustion engine vehicle pollution and the particulate matter that comes from diesel engines.”
The general plan has prioritized improved bike and pedestrian safety and infrastructure, along with plans to place more housing near transit areas like El Camino Real and the Caltrain stations throughout the city. Improving mass transit options and downtown walkability are also priorities as the city expects population growth in the coming years, which will increase the need for infrastructure and resources. However, Planning Commissioner Seema Patel expressed concern that equity-priority communities would face significant land use changes near high-volume roads that seemed contrary to environmental justice mentioned in the EIR.
The Planning Commission will review the draft General Plan 2040 at its Sept. 26 meeting, with council direction in October. Adoption plan hearings are tentatively scheduled from January to March.
