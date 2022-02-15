A joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting led to calls for more housing policies and programs centered around affordable housing, fair housing rights and improved sustainability and transit options.
In a Feb. 7 meeting that overwhelmingly supported increased housing and affordable housing planning, the council and commission prioritized three overarching housing goals called the three Ps. One goal called for increased housing production for all incomes, especially affordable housing. The other goals wanted to preserve existing affordable housing for lower- and middle-income residents and protect against displacement for current residents. The Association of Bay Area Governments, which allocates state housing number requirements to cities, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which governs transit in the Bay Area, first adopted the goals.
“I think we should adopt the three P framework. I think bringing ourselves into alignment with other organizations makes a lot of sense,” Commissioner Seema Patel said.
The meeting focused on upcoming housing goals and policies for San Mateo’s housing plan, which provides a framework for achieving housing policies. Required by state law, the upcoming 2023-31 housing element is currently ongoing, with a draft housing element expected in March or April for Planning Commission and City Council approval. The housing element is part of the overall General Plan, which addresses land-use changes and rezoning that can affect housing.
Affordable housing remains a council priority due to the high cost of housing that prices out low-income people, renters, seniors and people of color. The city noted people are being priced out through no fault of their own, resulting in loss of access and displacement. The city faces a housing shortage, with the council prioritizing different tools and policies to create housing and expand options.
The group supported several new ideas to help increase housing production. Suggestions included amending a housing overlay to encourage residential housing in commercial zones, a revised floor area ratio provision to increase units allowed on a site, more residential construction to address middle income levels and an increased commercial linkage fee for housing funding. The city is trying several other strategies, including streamlining the planning application process, updating the general plan, incorporating development design standards and encouraging production of accessory dwelling units. The state also recently introduced Senate Bill 9, allowing owners to split single-family zones into duplexes.
Commissioner Adam Nugent emphasized more fair housing policies to address disparities in needs. He noted the North Central neighborhood has around 27% overcrowded households compared to much lower rates in other areas. He wanted to reduce fees for subsidized housing and improve housing opportunities.
“Our duty to further fair housing means we need to take meaningful actions that overcome patterns of segregation and foster inclusive communities, and we need to do this in a way that maximizes the impact of our actions,” Nugent said.
Others wanted more workforce housing opportunities and home purchase assistance to help with fair housing. Several councilmembers critiqued previous housing element goals that favored single-family housing over other housing types. Councilmember Amourence Lee and Mayor Rick Bonilla favored removing or changing a single-family housing preservation objective in the previous housing plan. It stated San Mateo would consider impacts on single-family neighborhoods during the review of land-use changes and special use permits for proposed developments and include potential buffer zones.
“I don’t believe that any specific zoned neighborhood should get special attention over another kind of zoning. I believe we should be looking with an equity lens at all our community,” Lee said.
“It would be in conflict with SB 9 and 10,” Bonilla said. “I think it needs to be changed, if not eliminated, because it’s in conflict, and I don’t see it actually working in the modern world. It’s become outdated,” Bonilla said.
The group also highlighted affordable housing as a must in future policies. Deputy Mayor Diane Papan suggested incentivizing turning underutilized office parks into affordable housing.
“There is some incentivizing that we can do by the conversion of the uses of property,” Papan said.
Rights for tenants were also stressed, like Assembly Bill 1482, which would require tenant relocation payments for no-fault evictions under one year.
“Supporting AB1482 is extremely important. I think they will all benefit existing tenants greatly, giving them much more security in their home situations,” Commissioner John Ebneter said.
Councilmember Eric Rodriguez worried about how existing residents and neighborhoods will be affected by increased housing and favored minimizing the quality-of-life impacts. He remained interested in several options but wanted to see more detailed planning and financial details.
“We are also attempting to strike a balance, and we are doing the best to minimize the impacts of that growth,” Rodriguez said.
Several participants highlighted the importance of using new forms of transit to mitigate parking impacts and increase sustainability. They emphasized making San Mateo more bike and pedestrian-friendly. Councilmember Joe Goethals noted issues around parking could affect how people view and react to developments.
“The next part of that conversation is creating transit-oriented lifestyles,” Goethals said.
Commission Vice Chair Margaret Williams stressed the need for sustainability in housing and decreasing the jobs to housing imbalance.
“I think there is a lot of attention to detail that needs to be taken in regards to bike lanes, ADA accessible sidewalks,” Williams said.
