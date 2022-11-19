San Mateo is applying for $2 million in county funding to create a bikeway at the Fashion Island Boulevard and 19th Avenue intersection, seeking to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
The proposed Fashion Island Boulevard/19th Avenue bikeway project would create a class four fully-separated bike lane that extends between the Hayward Park Caltrain Station in San Mateo and the Bridgepointe Shopping Center at the border of Foster City.
The proposal is part of a broader push to create a smart corridor in the area and connect to a mobility hub at the existing Caltrans Park-and-Ride location on 19th Avenue. A mobility hub is where public transit, bikes and car share options come together for those who don’t want to use a private vehicle. The city has called the project the first step in a transit corridor that further connects San Mateo and nearby Foster City and reduces congestion in the area.
The project would also add more smart streetlights, crosswalk improvements, traffic signal detection enhancements, and smart kiosks and digital bus stops with real-time transit information along the bikeway, according to a city staff report. Other improvements include curb extensions and ADA-compliant curb ramps. A report from the City/County Association of Governments also said four intersections along the bikeway would get upgrades for pedestrians.
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the San Mateo City Council approved asking the San Mateo County Transportation Authority for the funds as part of the grant funding from the Measure A and W Pedestrian and Bicycle Program. The two measures were transportation sales taxes passed by voters to finance traffic improvements. The funds are allocated to cities to improve bicycling and walking accessibility and safety. The TA, C/CAG and SamTrans are also part of the Fashion Island project working to create new travel options. SamTrans is working on improving bus infrastructure in the area through a planned Highway 101 express bus service, while C/CAG is improving the Highway 101 and State Route 92 infrastructure. If the TA approves the request, the city will commit $200,000 as well.
Bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements have been a council priority through its bicycle master plan to increase bicycling and reduce collisions. In 2023, the city plans to add a bicycle boulevard on Sunnybrae Boulevard from South Delaware Street to South Amphlett Boulevard, a class two bike lane on South Humboldt Street from Fifth to Ninth avenues, and a bicycle boulevard on Fifth Avenue.
