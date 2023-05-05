The San Mateo City Council will push forward with examining additional alternatives to fix its long-awaited Highway 101 and Peninsula Avenue Interchange project as it tries to balance rising financing concerns.

The project to fix the congested intersection at the San Mateo and Burlingame border that faces traffic and safety issues near schools calls for moving the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps from East Poplar Avenue to a new location at Peninsula Avenue. The city wants to move the southbound ramps to Peninsula Avenue because it has two lanes in each direction, no parking or driveways and has shoulders and bike lanes, all advantages over East Poplar Avenue. However, the current project would require buying between 29 to 34 private properties next to Highway 101 along North Amphlett Boulevard through right-of-way acquisitions, a significant financial overlay that still requires a funding source.

