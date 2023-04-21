Following state assertions that San Mateo’s housing element still needs additional changes to achieve compliance, the City Council is relooking at ways to address concerns through additional zoning policies.

The council is looking at possibilities of adding another 1,000 units through an affordable housing overlay zone and revisiting its updated site capacity for future housing. An overlay zone adds onto an existing zoning area and identifies specific characteristics or sites that could be subject to additional zoning provisions to produce more housing, while the site’s capacity provides a list of sites where redevelopment could create future housing. Speaking at an April 17 meeting on the issue, Councilmember Adam Loraine was a lead proponent in arguing for further measures to address state concerns. Loraine said he was worried the city was given the same state notes for improvement as previous feedback and did not want to be in the same position in a few months. He suggested the city staff bring more stringent measures to the council.

