As part of the San Mateo Police Department’s effort to build breast cancer awareness, it is hosting a free event in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble at 11 W. Hillsdale Blvd. Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The breast cancer resource fair will include music, food, games, a police dunk tank, a variety of health partners tabling with information, and the ever so important, Maddy the Mobile Mammography Coach, supplied in partnership with RadNet/Breastlink. Pre-scheduled appointments are full but walkups will be available between noon and 2 p.m.
The event is part of a larger effort the police department has been making. Beginning in August, the department has offered T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats for sale through bonfire.com/store/smpd-pinkpatchproject, featuring the slogan, “Detect It. Treat It. Defeat It.” As a member of the Pink Patch Project, the department has designed a challenge coin for sale via the Police Officers’ Association, sanmateopoa.org/pink-patch-project. The SMPD Pink Patch is also available for sale there. All tems will be for sale at the department’s booth at the College of San Mateo Farmers’ Market on the following Saturdays (Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
During Pink October, several San Mateo police officers are wearing pink patches on their uniforms, some of the police patrol cars will also bear the pink patch emblem, and two patrol cars and two motorcycles will be wrapped in pink as a show of support for breast cancer survivors.
