San Mateo police arrested two men Tuesday after the stolen car they were in crashed into the yard of a house.
Police arrested the 26-year-old driver Ronil Sharma, of San Mateo, and 36-year-old passenger Jaime Godinez, of Modesto, on suspicion of multiple offenses.
Sharma was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, reckless driving, committing a felony while on bail or release and conspiracy. Godinez was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, drug possession and conspiracy.
Officers were alerted at 10:39 a.m. to the stolen vehicle the pair were in parked near 26th Avenue and Flores Street.
Upon arrival, officers observed Sharma see them and then speed away south on Hacienda Street before losing control and crashing into the yard of a house at the corner of Hacienda Street and 30th Avenue.
Police then apprehended the pair without incident.
