A San Mateo man has been charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly beating his wife after an alcohol-fueled argument Tuesday, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
James Robert Sibbert, 54, is in custody on $25,000 bail while facing misdemeanor charges including domestic violence, battery on a co-habitant and drunk driving, Wagstaffe said.
Sibbert and his wife began drinking at their home on the 4000 block of Martin Drive off 40th Avenue, in the morning and by the late afternoon, an argument over finances and other personal issues broke out, Wagstaffe said. As Sibbert’s wife walked into another room, he allegedly hit her on the head 20 times and also put his hands around her neck, though Wagstaffe said there was insufficient evidence to establish strangulation occurred. If it did, then Sibbert would be facing a felony, Wagstaffe said, adding that serious injuries including broken bones would also constitute a felony.
Sibbert’s wife’s injuries included bruises on her forehead and a sore neck and throat, Wagstaffe said, adding that Sibbert had no documented history of domestic violence, though his wife claimed other unreported incidents have occurred in the past.
After the alleged attack, the victim ran to the neighbor’s house and Sibbert drove away from the home before being found by police at a nearby park. Sibbert, who was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .10, was arrested and found in possession at his house of multiple firearms, including assault rifles. Wagstaffe said the guns appear to be legal, though investigators have not yet made that conclusion.
