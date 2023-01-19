A San Mateo man accused of threatening his family and shoving a neighbor earlier in January has been arrested, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
William James Hagan Jr. lives on the 200 block of Grand Boulevard and allegedly shoved a neighbor and hit her in the head with his hand on Jan. 3, the DA’s Office said. He is also accused of threatening another neighbor for trying to help the neighbor who was attacked, the DA’s Office said.
