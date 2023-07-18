Longtime family business Crystal Cleaning Center in San Mateo celebrated its 60th anniversary last week, with second-generation owner Lynnette Watterson continuing her mother’s legacy.

Watterson is known for her dedication to her customers and for developing a bond with the generations through her store. Many of her customers have been with her for years, and she often hears about her customer’s children going from babies to graduating and working. Other people tease her about how much time she spends with customers that she could be spending elsewhere, but the opportunity to get to know customers and attend weddings and life events with them is an aspect she loves about the community and work.

