San Mateo County deputies are looking for three suspects in a robbery of a person in El Granada Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the report of robbery at approximately 10:55 a.m. on the 500 block of Obispo Road.
At the scene, deputies learned the victim, a 66-year-old man, was entering his vehicle when he was approached by one of the victims, who forcibly took a Nikon camera from his hands. The suspects then fled in a white sedan with Texas license plates.
The first suspect was described as a hispanic man with a large build, approximately 5-foot, 8-inches and wearing dark clothing. The two other suspects were described as hispanic men.
The suspects were not located after a lengthy search of the area.
The victim received minor injuries as a result of the robbery.
