The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is starting a voluntary registry program for people with autism and special needs that gives deputies relevant information when responding to calls.

The Project Guardian program allows people or caregivers to register those with mental illness, learning differences, cognitive issues or special needs to alert deputies interacting during a call. Project Guardian participants will receive stickers to display on their vehicles and in the front window of their residences for easy identification. The deputies would have access to communication preferences, triggers, fears, hiding places and a photograph. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said dispatch could tell a deputy they are responding to a Project Guardian home, at which time a deputy can go onto the system and get more details about the person and what to expect.

