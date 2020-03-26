San Mateo County schools will stay closed until at least May, said officials who are hoping the extended break will protect the health of students, teachers and the broader school community.
The decision Wednesday, March 25, is aligned with the direction of Bay Area health officials who earlier this month decided to shutter campuses across the region due to the spread of novel coronavirus.
But under further examination, regional health and education officials collectively determined that classes should not resume for the coming month — further emphasizing the value of remote learning arrangements.
“Working together to address a virus that respects no boundaries is the right approach,” said county Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee in a prepared statement.
Looking ahead, Magee said it is too early to tell whether classes will be suspended for the rest of the school year, as was suggested last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“The May 1st date also provides teachers and school leaders with a defined timeline for planning the next round of learning materials for students,” she said in an email. “We don’t want to make decisions that extend too far out as we don’t have adequate information or data to base those decisions on.”
Hector Camacho, president of the San Mateo County Board of Education, shared a similar perspective. Rather than worry about the calendar, he said educators are more focused on establishing vibrant remote learning programs.
“We are still recalibrating, adjusting and trying to provide an educational experience that can match the needs of families,” he said.
Flexibility is key for most districts, according to Camacho, who said each school community is developing and honing a program best meeting the needs of students, teachers and families.
Noelia Corzo, president of the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees, illustrated such challenges. Beyond providing services as a social worker, Corzo is also helping her son with his school work while balancing obligations as an elected official.
“It’s been a lot to juggle,” said Corzo.
From her perspective at the district, Corzo said the remote learning arrangement has highlighted the inequity and digital divide that exists locally.
“There’s a lot of work yet to be done and a lot of people that need support,” she said. “I feel confident we will be able to pull through and help those families and students.”
In the San Mateo Union High School District, officials are also primarily focused on assuring each student is able to access the online platform through which they can receive and submit assignments.
Julia Kempkey, the district’s assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said nearly 350 internet hot spots have been provided to students who do not have online access at home.
Once the technological hurdle has been cleared, Kempkey said the next obstacle is assuring both teachers and students are comfortable and capable navigating the essential educational software.
Such an effort is no small task, said Kempkey, who noted the district was forced to transition to working from home in an extremely tight window.
“We literally had to pivot in a couple days,” she said.
As familiarity grows with the online tools, Kempkey said educators are trying to strike the right balance between offering students some semblance of routine, while also respecting their altered lifestyle.
“They are trying to put a sense of normalcy out there as much as possible,” she said.
Chris Kelly, a teacher at Summit Prep in Redwood City, shared a similar perspective.
“The need students have for teachers to provide continuity becomes even more important,” said Kelly.
In that pursuit, he said the school is asking students to preserve their regular daily class schedule. Students log in online and take virtual classes, complete with video conferencing, to interact with classmates and teachers, said Kelly.
A hope is that the program limits feelings of isolation during a stretch of sustained social distancing, he said.
Victoria Dye, director of Professional Development and Curriculum in the Sequoia High School District, said other challenges exist around gauging how well students are grasping their lessons.
It is much easier to track a student’s learning when they are in the classroom in front of a teacher, said Dye, who said both sides need to set appropriate standards for what is expected during this stretch.
She also credited the dedicated effort by teachers to commit fully to meeting the needs of students — despite the unconventional arrangement.
“There is a lot of unknowns and a lot of figuring it out but they are working it out together,” she said.
Regarding assessment, Camacho indicated that some districts may be converting to a pass or fail system rather than attempting to continue to adhere to standard letter grading.
He said such a pivot would require collaboration with college and university systems, which so far have been quite accommodating to the new landscape. For her part, Magee said the ultimate decision regarding grading policies will fall to local officials.
“School leaders and elected school board members will need to weigh the guidance provided and in the end make local decisions,” she said. “Our students right now are all victims of a global pandemic that has interrupted their lives and their learning. It’s my hope that grading policies can strike a balance between reflecting student achievement and doing no lasting harm to their academic goals.”
