Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County’s health officer, released a statement Monday cautioning that while the public health restrictions that helped San Mateo County avoid the dramatic impacts of COVID-19 seen in other parts of the country are eased, more community responsibility is required to prevent uncontrolled spread of the virus.
The new health order which took effect June 1, attempts to strike a balance of slowly increasing immunity of the population while minimizing death and overwhelming the county’s health system.
Morrow discussed how the effective reproductive number after the first shelter in place was .9 and is now estimated to be about 1.3. The number relates to the number of people who get the disease from someone else. He emphasized that the risk of COVID-19 is still high.
“If you have any worry at all about the virus and its effect on you, your family, friends, colleagues, neighbors or others, you should know, it is not completely safe to be out, it is even less safe to attend gatherings of any size. If you are at risk from serious complications of the virus, you should continue to take all measures to ensure your safety,” he wrote.
Morrow emphasized that there is already an upward trend in hospitalizations since the modifications have been made to the health order. Hospitalizations but not in the ICU went from 36 and 37 on May 24 and May 25, then dipped down to 22, before rising to 42 as of May 30. The total hospitalizations are currently listed at 57, with 15 in the ICU. There are currently 2,165 cases, with 84 deaths. Of those deaths, 56 were in the 80 and above age range.
Morrow’s June 1 statement and new Health Order can be seen at smchealth.org/health-officer-statements-and-orders.
