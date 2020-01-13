Will cops crack the case? Someone’s house was egged on Boothbay Avenue in Foster City, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.
FOSTER CITY
Theft. A vehicles rear license plate was missing on Rigel Lane after a car accident, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
City ordinance violation. Someone complained of loud noises on Thayer Lane, it was reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Suspicious person. Someone believed they were followed on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 4:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Parking violation. Someone said a car was blocking their driveway on Beach Park Boulevard, but it was not, it was reported at 10:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Vandalism. A car was vandalized twice while parked on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Brittan Avenue for having a misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Burglary. Someone smashed a passenger window and stole a backpack containing a wallet it was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue for a misdemeanor and possession of a paraphernalia, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. Two employees at a restaurant were engaged in an altercation involving a knife on the 500 block of Skyway Road, it was reported on 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24.
