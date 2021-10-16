San Bruno is getting Wile E.: Someone was afraid to leave their home because of coyotes in the area on Piccadilly Plaza in San Bruno, it was reported 10:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A man was contacted on the corner of La Cruz Avenue and El Camino Real and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia leading to a citation, it was reported 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Vandalism. Someone damaged the driver’s side lock and switch starter of a car on the 200 block of Elder Avenue and stole the steering wheel lock, it was reported between 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Citation. Someone assaulted two people and vandalized their car windshield on the 900 block of Magnolia Avenue which led to a citation, it was reported 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Shoplifting. Someone stole approximately $89 worth of miscellaneous items from a business on the 500 block of El Camino Real and was put under citizen’s arrest, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole merchandise on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked a white box truck in a red zone, making it difficult for people to turn on the intersection of Scott Street and Montgomery Avenue, it was reported 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Vehicle burglary. Someone found their vehicle ransacked and noticed the same thing happened to their neighbor’s vehicles on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 10:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone’s vehicle was towed on Commodore Drive, it was reported 7:56 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Assault. A group of people used deadly force and attacked security, leaving an employee bleeding on Bayhill Drive, it was reported 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
