When is ‘outstanding’ not so great? Someone on the 100 block of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay was cited for having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 1:01 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

SAN BRUNO

Assault with a cohabitant. Someone said their spouse had been drinking and took their vehicle without their permission on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 9:36 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Malicious mischief. Someone broke the windows of a vehicle on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 4:16 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Stolen vehicle. Someone did not return a vehicle after a test drive on East San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 2:19 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Transient. Someone was seen sleeping in a doorway, surrounded by empty bottles and beer cans on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Abandoned vehicle. Someone saw a car parked on the street without license plates on Fourth Avenue, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Friday, May 20.

Petty theft. Someone with a hammer in their hand stole shoes on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:46 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

