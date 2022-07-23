He got greedy — A man in a black shirt, hat and sunglasses attempted to steal two 50-inch TVs on Middlefield Road in Redwood City, it was reported 2:11 p.m. Thursday, July 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Wanted person. An officer arrested a wanted person at Unilode Aviation Solutions US Inc. on Shaw Road, it was reported 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove under the influence at Oyster Point and Dubuque Avenue, it was reported 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
Stolen Vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle at Dollar Tree on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Armed assault. An assault was made by someone with a deadly weapon at Denny’s on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:20 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
SAN MATEO
Assault. A man was found lying on the ground at the intersection of South Ellsworth Avenue and East Fourth Avenue after three men parked a dark-colored four-door sedan and confronted him while he was riding a bicycle, it was reported 11:18 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Battery. Someone assaulted a man dressed in black on the train platform at East 28th Avenue. The man was found with blood on his face, it was reported 2:01 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on East Grant Place, it was reported 8:22 a.m. Friday, July 15.
(0) comments
