All bumper, no car: The front bumper of a car with the license plate still attached was dumped inside a San Bruno resident’s secured yard on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 4:44 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Cited. Someone was found to be in the possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:08 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Petty theft. Someone entered a Millbrae resident’s unlocked vehicle on the 1000 block of El Camino Real and stole a purse valued at $160, it occurred at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Cited. Someone who was arrested for shoplifting at a retail store on the 100 block of El Camino Real was found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 11:17 a.m. Thursday, April 1.
Burglary. Someone broke into a locked car on the 100 block of Broadway and stole three pairs of sunglasses valued at approximately $369, it occurred between 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.
