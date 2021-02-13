They don’t give a ... A resident requested advice regarding an unwanted donation box in the area on Foster Square Lane in Foster City, it was reported at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
BURLINGAME
Walkaway. A patient walked away from a care facility, but was later contacted and returned on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Petty theft. There was theft from a retail store and the store declined prosecution on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Trespassing. Someone was given a warning for not wearing a mask inside a retail store on California Drive, it was reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for forcibly taking items from a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.