Can’t picture this happening: A Belmont resident put his photography equipment bag valued at more than $8,000 down momentarily and someone wearing a yellow mask pulled up in a black Honda Civic and stole the bag, it was reported at 5:39 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
SAN MATEO
Hit-and-run. Someone’s parked vehicle was hit by a small car, possibly a black BMW with white stripes, on North Grant Street, it was reported at 10 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Threats. Someone’s 14-year-old grandson was being cyberbullied by a classmate, it was reported on Eighth Avenue at 4:37 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Stolen vehicle. A white Ford van was stolen on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Stolen vehicle. A Nissan Rogue was stolen on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.
