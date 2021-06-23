A little off course: A man was driving a golf cart in circles and blocking South Norfolk Street in San Mateo, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
SAN CARLOS
Shoplifting. Someone stole $5,700 worth of merchandise from a store at the 1100 Block of Industrial Road at 3:40 p.m. Monday, June 14.
Vandalism. Someone shot a BB gun through the front window of a house on the 1300 block of Elm Street and caused damages estimated to cost $3,000, it was reported 7 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Shoplifting. A man shoplifted items valued at $500 from a retail store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 8:15 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
REDWOOD CITY
Domestic violence. A woman was trying to exit a vehicle when the male driver slammed the door on her and then hit her, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Burglary. A man holding a gray shirt over his face broke the front window and took cases of beer from a business on Main Street at 2:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Suspicious circumstances. Employees reported a bag containing a gun and hoodies in the back of a truck that was brought in for repair on Shasta Street 1:43 p.m. Friday, June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.