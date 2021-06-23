Daily Journal police reports generic logo

A little off course: A man was driving a golf cart in circles and blocking South Norfolk Street in San Mateo, it was reported 3:27 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

SAN CARLOS

Shoplifting. Someone stole $5,700 worth of merchandise from a store at the 1100 Block of Industrial Road at 3:40 p.m. Monday, June 14.

Vandalism. Someone shot a BB gun through the front window of a house on the 1300 block of Elm Street and caused damages estimated to cost $3,000, it was reported 7 a.m. Monday, June 14.

Shoplifting. A man shoplifted items valued at $500 from a retail store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 8:15 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

REDWOOD CITY

Domestic violence. A woman was trying to exit a vehicle when the male driver slammed the door on her and then hit her, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

Burglary. A man holding a gray shirt over his face broke the front window and took cases of beer from a business on Main Street at 2:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Suspicious circumstances. Employees reported a bag containing a gun and hoodies in the back of a truck that was brought in for repair on Shasta Street 1:43 p.m. Friday, June 11.

