Winning and losing — A woman passed a counterfeit $100 bill after winning a lottery scratcher on West Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
BELMONT
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:57 am
Shots fired. Someone accidentally fired a firearm on Alomar Way and injured their hand, it was reported 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Disturbance. Someone reported an assault in their apartment complex on Middle Road and El Camino Real, it was reported 4:48 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Hit-and-run. A 2009 white Honda Accord hit a vehicle on Carlmont Drive and fled the scene, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Disturbance. Someone reported loud noises of hammering and stomping in their apartment complex on F Street, it was reported 12:22 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Vandalism. Someone punctured the tire of a vehicle parked on Hill Street, it was reported 11:56 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Disturbance. A group of teenage boys threw items at vehicle on Old County Road, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 6:51 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Disturbance. Two dog walkers engaged in an altercation on El Camino Real and Floribunda Avenue, it was reported 5:33 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Brandishing. Someone brandished a weapon after a road rage accident on Trousdale Drive and El Camino Real, it was reported 1:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Flooding. Flooding occurred on Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 7:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:38 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Assault. Someone assaulted a police officer on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Did one expect anything else from the holier than Thou crowd? Who secured that $250 million bond? That would be a worthwhile investigation.
