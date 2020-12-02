Mind your Ps and Qs: Two people were urinating in public on Wellesley Crescent Circle in Redwood City, it was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. An East Palo Alto and a Pittsburg resident were found prying mailboxes open with a crowbar and stealing the mail on the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue, it was reported at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Vandalism. A business was vandalized on the 1300 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:33 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Vandalism. A business was vandalized on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone wearing a light colored beanie, orange sweatshirt, dark vest, dark pants and a light colored backpack tried to break into a white construction cargo van on Broadway, it was reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Burglary. A bike stolen from a garage on Goodwin Avenue, it was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
