Colombo mystery solved — A man on Colombo Lane in Foster City thought his vehicle was stolen but it turns out it was actually towed overnight, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

BURLINGAME

Disturbance. Someone had an argument with their family over cellphone use on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:35 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Suspicious vehicle. Someone saw a unfamiliar vehicle in the area on Farringdon Lane, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Malicious mischief. Someone intentionally damaged a vehicle parked in a lot on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:17 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Disturbance. Someone was the victim of road rage on the corner of Burlingame Avenue and Dwight Road, it was reported 4:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

BELMONT

Prohibited smoking. Someone complained that they could smell smoke in a hallway on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Welfare check. Someone saw that a delivery driver enabled a text panic alert on Emmett Avenue, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

Suspicious vehicle. Someone parked their vehicle in an open space on Hastings Drive, it was reported 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

