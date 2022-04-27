Colombo mystery solved — A man on Colombo Lane in Foster City thought his vehicle was stolen but it turns out it was actually towed overnight, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. Someone had an argument with their family over cellphone use on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:35 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone saw a unfamiliar vehicle in the area on Farringdon Lane, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Malicious mischief. Someone intentionally damaged a vehicle parked in a lot on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:17 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Disturbance. Someone was the victim of road rage on the corner of Burlingame Avenue and Dwight Road, it was reported 4:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
BELMONT
Prohibited smoking. Someone complained that they could smell smoke in a hallway on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Welfare check. Someone saw that a delivery driver enabled a text panic alert on Emmett Avenue, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Suspicious vehicle. Someone parked their vehicle in an open space on Hastings Drive, it was reported 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.