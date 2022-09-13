When life mimics art — A naked middle-aged man was standing on the corner of 26th Place and Flores Street in San Mateo. He appeared to be impersonating a statue, it was reported 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
When life mimics art — A naked middle-aged man was standing on the corner of 26th Place and Flores Street in San Mateo. He appeared to be impersonating a statue, it was reported 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Two minors threw rocks at vehicles passing by, prompting a dark green Sedan to turn around and attempt to hit one of the children, it was reported 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Arrest. Someone in an orange shirt and blue jeans was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a business on Broadway, it was reported 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Arrest. A woman wearing a blue shirt was arrested for battery after punching someone else on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black shirt, hat and jeans stole alcohol from a store on Broadway, it was reported 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Burglary. Someone stole a bicycle from a closed garage on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
bobwoodsca said:
Bingo.
Ray Fowler said:
Ray Fowler said:
