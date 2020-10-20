Hold your horses: Someone with brown and white horses knocked on someone’s door. He was tall, skinny and wore a gray sweatshirt on Belmont Avenue in Belmont, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone reported their family member hitting their child and throwing their significant other across the room on Oakmont Drive, it was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Dumping. Someone reported numerous garbage dumps over a nearby fence on Amador Avenue, it was reported at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Assault. Someone was hit on the forehead with a glass bottle on Cherry Avenue, it was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Disturbance. Someone broke a window to gain entry into a house on Maple Ave., it was reported at 4:51 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Hit-and-run. Someone with tattoos wearing all white in a black Ford Explorer hit a black Subaru and ran on Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An arrest was made on someone who was under the influence of drugs on Howard Avenue, it was reported at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Arrest. An arrest was made of someone in possession of drug paraphernalia on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Arrest. Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing at a hotel on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
