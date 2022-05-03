Meanwhile, in San Mateo ... A woman was making threats to her six roommates, saying “I hope no one has to go to the hospital,” carrying a machete in the kitchen and breaking things in the house on East Bellevue Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 12:12 a.m. Friday, April 22.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was pulled over on the corner of Meadow Glen Avenue and Broadway after deputies noticed he was driving a stolen vehicle, and after the vehicle was searched it was found he was in possession of burglary tools and personal identifying information for multiple victims. He was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for pulling the fire alarm of a business on the 1400 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Arrest. A man was arrested for stealing $240 worth of merchandise from a convenience store on the 600 block of Broadway 7:20 p.m. Monday, April 18.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car in a driveway, blocking a sidewalk on North San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported 4:59 p.m. Friday, April 22.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their car parked for three months on the corner of Greenwood Way and Birch Court, it was reported 4:34 p.m. Friday, April 22.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Rollingwood Drive, it was reported 2:42 p.m. Friday, April 22.
Found property. Someone found a slim wallet containing an ID card and credit cards on National Avenue, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Friday, April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.