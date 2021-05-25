Does not compute: Someone entered a school on Carlmont Drive in Belmont and stole a laptop from a classroom, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Lang Road, it was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Robbery. Someone flashed a weapon and stole money from a convenience store on Broadway, it was reported at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Gilbreth Road, it was reported at 7:46 p.m. Monday, May 17.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle on Burlingame Avenue and stole items, it was reported at 5:32 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
BELMONT
Fraud. A Belmont resident was defrauded of more than $3,000 over the course of two days on Belburn Drive, it was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit the front of a vehicle on Pullman and Ralston avenues, it was reported at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Suspicious person. A man wearing jean shorts, a black hat and a light red sweatshirt was looking into cars near the Safeway on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
