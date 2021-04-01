But isn’t it still locked? Someone unscrewed and stole a toolbox from the bed of a San Bruno resident’s truck on Mastick Avenue, it was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, March 11.
MILLBRAE
Cited. A Millbrae resident was found to be in possession of suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Petty theft. Someone opened an unlocked vehicle trunk on the 300 block of Adrian Road and stole a backpack containing approximately $270 worth of property, it was reported at 4:32 a.m. Monday, March 9.
Arrest. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at El Camino Real and arrested a driver with an outstanding felony warrant from the San Mateo Police Department, it was reported 10:19 a.m. Sunday, March 8.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone tried to break into a house on Poplar Avenue and left when startled by the resident, it was reported at 6:26 a.m. Monday, March 15.
Suspicious circumstances. Three people looking into vehicles and checking door handles entered a vehicle on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
Arrest. A drunk driver was arrested on the intersection of El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Grand theft. A black men’s electric bicycle was stolen from the basketball courts on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday, March 12.
