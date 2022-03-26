Got a bone to pick
A woman reported that her neighbors were throwing bones into her backyard on West 38th Avenue in San Mateo in an attempt to kill her dog 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrested. A man was arrested after deputies determined that he was driving with a suspended license and that he was forbidden to drive without an ignition interlock device, it was reported 6:06 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Citation. A man on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was cited for having an outstanding bench warrant, it was reported 8:52 a.m. Sunday, March 13.
Citation. A driver on the first block of North Cabrillo Highway was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 7:52 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of El Camino Real was arrested for driving under the influence and with a suspended license, it was reported 9:51 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Arrest. A woman on the 600 block of Grandview Boulevard was arrested for violating an active criminal protective order, it was reported 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. A man with no shirt was sitting on the sidewalk on Middlefield Road, possibly using drugs and yelling, it was reported 12:49 p.m. Friday, March 4.
Gun shots heard. Someone was arrested after someone reported they heard over five gun shots on Beech Street, it was reported 10:06 a.m. Friday, March 4.
