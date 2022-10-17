The GOAT strikes again — Someone wearing a Tom Brady jersey returned to a business and stole more items in San Bruno, it was reported 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone pried open a garage door, causing approximately $10,000 of damage and stole approximately $1,700 worth of tools from a residence under construction on the 300 block of De Anza Avenue, it occurred between 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Citation. Someone was cited for driving under a suspended license on the intersection of El Camino Real and Brittan Avenue, it was reported 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Oakview Drive, it was reported 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested following contact about a suspicious vehicle on Mission Road, it was reported 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole from Genentech on DNA Way, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Grand theft. Someone stole from Global Intergrate Logistics on Maple Avenue, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Burglary. Someone stole from Element 7 on Littlefield Avenue, it was reported 4:33 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. A man was punched on the side of the head three times and hit with an energy drink by an employee on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. A man was arrested for waving a sharp object at another person on Broadway, it was reported 9:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Shoplift. Someone stole clothing from a store on Fifth Avenue, it was reported 4:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. A man was arrested for throwing things at vehicles while holding alcohol on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 8:43 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. A man was arrested for hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face, it was reported 4:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole credit cards and a driver’s license from a black Ford on Shoreway Road, it was reported 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug related offense after failing to provide an ID and causing a disturbance on Sem Lane, it was reported 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Nissan on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
