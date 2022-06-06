Is your name Michael Diamond? — Someone on Howard Avenue in San Carlos was arrested for providing false identification to peace officers, it was reported 2:17 a.m. Saturday, May 21.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone heard a couple of shots go off on the corner of Lake and Monterey drives, it was reported 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Vehicle code violation. Someone parked their car outside of a garage, and a San Bruno resident was unable to leave their house on Masson Avenue, it was reported 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
BURLINGAME
Walkway. Someone saw a patient walk away from a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 5:51 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
Grand theft. Someone stole a cellphone on on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.