Messy situation
A man was pushing garbage cans into the street on East Fourth Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
MILLBRAE
Cited. Someone was arrested for assault, shoplifting and possession of narcotics paraphernalia on the 500 block of El Camino Real, but was then released after receiving a citation and promising to appear, it was reported 2:15 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Arrest. A man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and unable to care for himself on the 600 block of Broadway, so he was arrested and was to be released when sober, it was reported 10:15 a.m. Sunday, July 11.
SAN BRUNO
Embezzlement. An employee on El Camino Real took electronic items, worth approximately $2, 800 from a store without paying, it was reported 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported graffiti on a tower at Skycrest Apartments on Glenview Drive, it was reported at 6:57 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of El Camino Real and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 12:55 a.m. Friday, July 16.
BURLINGAME
Tree down. Someone reported a tree branch having fallen on a parked vehicle on Winchester Drive, it was reported 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone attempted to steal a catalytic converter on Alcazar Drive, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Quesada Way, it was reported 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
BELMONT
Party complaint. Someone reported loud talking coming from a 10-person party in a backyard on Vannier Drive, it was reported 1:09 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on El Camino Real, it occurred at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.