Nothing to see here — Someone stole four Apple TV’s and fled in a stolen U-Haul pick-up truck on the 1100 block of Industrial Road in San Carlos, it was reported 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 1000 Block of Holly Street, it was reported 12:07 a.m. Monday, July 11.
Citation. Someone was issued a citation for possessing what is suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the intersection of El Camino Real and Bush Street, it was reported 10:26 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Shoplifting. Someone was issued a citation for stealing from a store on the 1400 Block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Friday, July 8.
Citation. Someone was issued a citation for possessing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the 1400 Block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:42 a.m. Thursday, July 7.
Shoplifting. A 32-year-old stole multiple items from a retail store on the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, it was reported 8:32 p.m. Thursday, July 7.
