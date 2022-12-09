Shocking news — Someone said she was being electrocuted every time she sleeps on her bed in a residence on Howe Street in San Mateo, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
MILLBRAE
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 4:53 am
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the intersection of Helen Drive and Sleepy Hollow Lane, it was reported 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for stealing from a convenience store on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Arrest. A Palo Alto resident was arrested for robbing a grocery store, resulting in minor injuries, on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it occurred between 11:03 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a firearm worth approximately $800 from an unlocked vehicle on the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Larkspur Drive, it occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole approximately $2,460 in parts from a parked vehicle on the 1100 block of El Camino Real, it occurred between 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. Someone vandalized the tire of a vehicle parked on Plaza View Lane, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Disturbance. After a vehicle collision, two people engaged in a heated verbal altercation on Regulus Street, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a chain from a purse at the recreation center on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Battery. Someone reported being assaulted on Chess Drive, it was reported 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Disturbance. A woman claimed she was being followed and harassed on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 12:24 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
