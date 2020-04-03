They got gas: Someone on a bicycle with an attached trailer broke into a cage and stole propane tanks on Broadway in Redwood City, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Monday, March 30.
San Carlos
Burglary. Someone entered a home on Carmelita Drive that was under construction and stole power tools resulting at an estimated loss of $11,745, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Grand theft. Grand theft occurred on Cherry Street, it was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Arrest. A transient was arrested for public intoxication on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Burglary. Someone’s home on Somerset Circle had the back window broken and approximately $375 worth of items stolen, it was reported at 1:17 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
