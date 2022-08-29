Can you be more specific? — Two men, one in a red Levi’s shirt and one carrying a puppy, stole $600 worth of cosmetics on South El Camino Real in San Mateo. They fled the scene on scooters, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
SAN BRUNO
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. A man stole men’s clothing and tried to hit another person with his phone, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Disturbance. Two men were being aggressive, throwing items and making a mess in a store, it was reported 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Arrest. A man in a red flannel and blue pants was arrested for narcotics, it was reported 2:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. Someone opened a credit card account in someone else’s name. It was reported on El Camino Real, 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Robbery. Someone stole a purse from someone else on Howard Avenue, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a store on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 6:09 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone made inappropriate comments to minors on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 2:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
BELMONT
Fraud. A man ordered checks for his business which he never received and was notified that two checks were cashed for a total loss of $700 on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:49 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
Arrest. A man was arrested for being drunk in public on Wessex Way, it was reported 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Twin Dolphin Drive, it was reported 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone broke into a woman’s car and used her garage door opener to enter her residence on Kimberly Way. They took tools and multiple bicycles, it was reported 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Stolen vehicle. A man’s car was stolen around 9:30 a.m., he believes that his grandson took it but cannot contact him, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Intoxicated driver. A man was drinking beer while driving a black Ford truck. He swerved down North Amplett Boulevard before parking haphazardly, it was reported 8:34 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
Kidnapping. A woman was taken from West 25th Avenue. She texted her parents that someone kidnapped her, stole her vehicle, and was heading toward Fremont, it was reported 7:47 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19.
