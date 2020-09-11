As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new color-coded phased reopening system, hair salons and barbershops in San Mateo County were allowed to resume indoor operations last week, spurring excitement among those who have been shut down until recently.
San Mateo County is currently in the purple tier, denoting a “widespread” county risk level. Despite being in the lowest tier of the reopening plan, starting Aug. 31 hair salons and barbershops were permitted to start operating indoors again at 25% capacity.
“I’m so thrilled to be back open,” said Beth McCarthy, who owns and operates San Mateo’s Plumeria Lounge, a hairstyling and retail business.
During the shutdown of indoor operations, McCarthy was cutting hair outdoors for two weeks until smoke from the wildfires became too severe. As McCarthy operates her business solo and only ever took one client in at a time, being out on the sidewalk in unhealthy air and in close proximity to pedestrians seemed counterintuitive to her.
“It is ridiculous to think that being outside is better,” she said.
Even though she is open again, McCarthy is at around 30% of her normal booking capacity. She has to operate at a slower pace because of sanitizing protocol, but the main reason for reduced booking is that clients are less eager to schedule appointments. “People are so stressed right now and they are not caring about their hair so much,” McCarthy said.
Leann Lasala of Hue Hair Studio on Fourth Avenue in San Mateo is also excited to be back. Operating indoors is more permissible for dye and styling treatments, how Hue makes most of their money. Lasala had been visiting client’s homes for backyard haircuts and styling sessions. She plans to continue making home visits to clients with immunocompromised family members who don’t want to risk coming to the salon.
Quena Valenzuela, the owner of Happy Scissors Kids Hair Salon on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno, is also glad to be back at work but stressed that being open again doesn’t mean that challenges have gone away.
Valenzuela is concerned about covering all of her business expenses. Operating at 25% capacity means that Valenzuela is “just working to pay the rent.”
Valenzuela only takes one client at a time and customizes her business hours to her clients’ availability. She may come into the shop just to do one haircut.
She said that if she has to go through another period of ceased indoor operations, she’s considering closing her business for good.
“I have to know if it’s convenient for me to keep this job,” she said.
