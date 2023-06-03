The sweet smell of kettle corn, laughter around the pig races and the bright glow from the Ferris wheel’s lights means the San Mateo County Fair is back — and this year’s focus is the diverse Bay Area community.
This year’s fair reflects heavily on the county’s demographics with its exhibits, and throughout the week special events are scheduled to celebrate some of the county’s minority groups. Most notably, farmworkers, Black history, Pacific Islanders, Latin heritage and the LGBTQ community. Milla Khano, San Mateo County Event Center marketing director, said the fair aims to celebrate the community’s diversity.
“We want to ensure that everyone feels included and that we have something for everyone,” Khano said.
An exhibit dedicated to farmworker appreciation will take visitors through the historical journey of farmworkers through the dozens of photographs of them. On Sunday, June 11, the Farmworkers, Heroes Appreciation Event will feature Dolores Huerta, United Farm Workers Association co-founder. Huerta played an instrumental role in advocating for farmworkers alongside the late César Chávez. In 1965, she was the lead negotiator in workers’ contracts for the Delano Strike of 5,000 farmworkers, according to the Women’s History website. The day’s event will begin with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. in Expo Hall. A performance by musician Abel Sanchez will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the main stage. A film showing of “A Song for César” will be played in the Old Fine Arts Room of Fiesta Hall at 3 p.m.
The Domini Hoskins Black History Museum is set up in the Event Pavilion and Hoskins said it’s her 10th year celebrating with the community at the fair. This year she set up a special tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died last month. Hoskins noted she was lucky enough to meet Turner when she was younger and spoke fondly of those memories. The museum features a variety of cultural artifacts aiming to educate and inform the community about Black history.
The fair has multiple days dedicated to minority groups and community members. Sunday, June 4, is Family Pride Day and will feature performances by the San Francisco Gay and Lesbian Marching Band. Honoring Our Veterans and Senior Day will be Thursday, June 8, and seniors 62 and over will have free admission all day. Pacific Islands Day is Saturday, June 10, and Khano said specialty foods booths and local Polynesian musicians will be performing. Dia De la Feria is Sunday, June 11, and will feature three Latin bands: Grupo Bryndis, Los Gamma, Las Fenix and the bands will be playing from 3:15-7:30 p.m. on the main stage.
Multiple exhibits designed to engage with people of all ages such as an animatronic dragon exhibit, a butterfly exhibit, which is a mesh tent with hundreds of butterflies, and a Lego exhibit where visitors can build their own designs.
The famous Alaskan Racing Pigs will be featured west of the Expo Hall near the Event Center’s main entrance. The races take place at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day. In Sequoia Hall, the Juggers Racing Team, the oldest racing club in California, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and its members brought a wide range of hot rods, classic and custom built vehicles.
The Main stage is always a huge attraction for fairgoers and an Elton John tribute band, Remember When Rock Was Young, will be playing at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. A Fleetwood Mac tribute band called Fleetwood Mask is playing 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 8. And headlining the event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, is the Grammy nominated band Smash Mouth.
A multitude of rides, games and commercial and food vendors will be at the fair. Khano advises visitors to come to the fair on an empty stomach and to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes. The fair runs June 3 to June 11 and its hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be closed to the public on Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6. It is $10 for admission and rides can be paid for per ride or an unlimited wristband is available for $40 online only.
Visit sanmateocountyfair.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
