Approximately 87,000 people attended the San Mateo County Fair this year from June 5-13, officials announced Friday.
The fair was the first large-scale, urban county fair to welcome guests in the state of California since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because of state health and safety guidelines, the fair operated this year’s event at 35% capacity. Additional COVID-19 safety measures were in place including requiring the use of face coverings, fewer food vendors and carnival rides to promote social distancing, designated eating areas and capacity limits in music viewing tents.
Additionally, in partnership with the San Mateo County Health Department, more than 1,200 people received their COVID-19 vaccine injections at the County Fair. Everyone 12 and older, who got their vaccine at the County Fair were given free fair admission, a $20 food voucher and four free carnival ride tickets.
