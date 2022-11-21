Congress District 15: Kevin Mullin-55.5% (WINS), David Canepa-45.5%
Congress District 16: Anna Eshoo*-57.8% (WINS), Rishi Kumar-42.2%
Assembly District 21: Diane Papan-72.5% (WINS), Giselle Hale-27.5%
Assembly District 23: Marc Berman*-73.4% (WINS), Tim Dec-26.6%
San Mateo County supervisor-District 2: Noelia Corzo-51.72% (WINS), Charles Stone-48.28%
San Mateo County supervisor-District 3: Ray Mueller-64.18% (WINS), Laura Parmer-Lohan-35.82%
***
Belmont mayor: Julia Mates-65.08% (WINS), Warren Lieberman-34.92%
Belmont City Council, District 1: Gina Latimerlo-59.67% (WINS), Michael E. Craig-40.33%
Burlingame City Council, District 5: Peter Stevenson-65.85% (WINS), Rachel Cyr-34.15%
Foster City Council (two seats): Stacy Jimenez-29.13% (WINS), Art Kiesel-24.01% (WINS), Richa Awasthi*-23.4%, Evan Adams-17.6%, Dave Melchner-5.86%,
Half Moon Bay City Council, District 4: Debbie Ruddock*-49% (WINS), Bill Balson-38.54%, David Eblovi-12.46%,
Millbrae City Council, District 2: Angelina Cahalan-55.92% (WINS), Wayne Lee-44.08%,
Millbrae City Council, District 4: Maurice Goodman-73.5% (WINS), Dzuong (Bob) Trung Nguyen (write-in)-26.5%
Redwood City Council, District 2: Chris Sturken-40.79% (WINS), Margaret Becker-38.88%, Alison Madden-20.32%
Redwood City Council, District 6: Diane Howard*-74.78% (WINS), Jerome Madigan-25.22%
San Bruno City Council, District 1: Sandy Alvarez-37.04% (WINS), Jeffrey Tong-29.78%, Jeremy Sarnecky-21.09%, John Strazzarino-12.09%
San Bruno City Council, District 4: Marty Medina*-56.03% (WINS), Auros Harman-43.97%
San Carlos City Council: Sara McDowell*-30.58% (WINS), Adam Rak*-27.48% (WINS), Pranita Venkatesh-20.88% (WINS), John Durkin-13.8%, Alexander Kent-7.26%
San Mateo City Council, District 1: Lisa Diaz Nash-72.16% (WINS), Nick Atkeson-27.84%
San Mateo City Council, District 3: Robert Newsom Jr.-46.19% (WINS), Sarah Fields-42.01%, Sergio Zygmunt-11.8%
San Mateo City Council, District 5: Adam Loraine-51.66% (WINS), Rod Linhares-48.34%
South San Francisco City Council, District 1: Mark Addiego*-66.01% (WINS), Angelique Presidente-33.99%
South San Francisco City Council, District 5: Eddie Flores*-54.34% (WINS), Tom Carney-35.24%, Brittany Burgo-10.43%
South San Francisco City Clerk: Frank Risso*-64.84% (WINS), Annie K. Lo-35.16%
San Mateo County Harbor District, District 3: Kathryn V. Slater-Carter-60.84% (WINS), Cameron Rolfe-39.16%
Sequoia Healthcare District, Zone A: William Fong-56.38% (WINS), Michael Garb*-43.62%,
Sequoia Healthcare District, Zone E: Gerald “Jerry” Shefren*-54.78% (WINS), Kenneth Loo-45.22%
***
San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 2: Mike Guingona-60.19% (WINS), Michael Makstman-39.81%
South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, Area D: Amanda Anthony-70.3% (WINS), Steven Kassel-29.7%
Sequoia Union High School District, Area A: Amy Koo-55.67% (WINS), Suvarna Bhopale-44.33%
Sequoia Union High School District, Area D: Sathvik Nori-56.96% (WINS), Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov-43.04%
San Carlos School District, long term (three seats): Sarah Cassanego*-31.39% (WINS), Ben Kornell*-28.03% (WINS), Neil Layton*-25.54% (WINS), Kit Waffle-15.05%
San Carlos School District, short term (two seats): Tracy Park-32.28% (WINS), Sarah Kinahan-28.88% (WINS), Jessica Lynn Rowe-16.46%, David Pollack-14.09%, Rachel Lassman-8.29%
San Mateo-Foster City School District, short term: Ken Chin*-69.95% (WINS), Randi Paynter-30.05%
Belmont-Redwood Shores School District (three seats): April Northrup-31.58% (WINS), Jackee Bruno-24.35%, David Koss-22.05%, Gopal Ratnam-22.02%
***
Measure AA, authorizes the city of South San Francisco to develop, acquire or construct low-rent housing, up to 1% of the total number of existing units, annually for eight years (majority needed): YES 58.83%
Measure BB, limits the terms of the San Bruno City Council and separately elected mayor to no more than 12 consecutive years (majority needed): YES 84.41%
Measure CC, increases the property transfer tax in the city of San Mateo from .5% to 1.5% for sales more than $10 million to raise about $4.8 million (majority needed): YES 71.74%
Measure DD, imposes annual $2.50 per square foot tax on parcels 25,000 square feet or larger to raise $55.9 million annually to pay for child care in South San Francisco (majority needed): NO 52.79%
Measure K, raises hotel tax in city of Belmont from 12% to 14% to raise about $600,000 a year (majority needed): YES 79.29%
Measure N, raises hotel tax in the city of Millbrae from 12% to 14% to generate around $1.5 million per year (majority needed): YES 78.82%
Measure P, amends the charter for Redwood City to shorten the term of mayor from one to two years to allow more councilmembers to serve as mayor (majority needed): NO 63.55%
Measure Z, aligns Redwood City election dates (majority needed): YES 86.63%
Measure T, $436 million bond measure for South San Francisco Unified School District facilities (55% needed): YES 63.58%
Measure X, increases business license fees in the city of Burlingame to ranges between $200 and $750 depending on income, and taxes gross receipts for non-storefront marijuana businesses 5% of gross receipts (majority needed): YES 75.08%
Measure S, Redwood City School District $298 million bond measure (55% needed): YES 60.41%
Measure W, Sequoia Union High School District $591 million bond measure (55% needed): YES 62.96%
(WINS) Winner, *- incumbent
