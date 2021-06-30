In advance of the Fourth of July weekend, law enforcement agencies are cracking down on illegal fireworks while outlining restrictions in San Bruno and Pacifica — the only cities here where safe and sane fireworks are allowed.
There have been a number of recent arrests in several cities in which people have been found with illegal fireworks ranging from homemade M-100s, black powder, flash powder and the capability of explosive manufacturing.
The Sheriff’s Office will have an added patrol car for each of its jurisdictions this weekend and will be enforcing a zero policy tolerance if someone breaks county ordinances, which would result in a $1,000 fine, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Eamonn Allen said.
“If they have further illegal fireworks or explosives, they’re subject to additional criminal charges,” he said.
Fireworks have been a nuisance and a public hazard for a decade or more, especially to those with post-traumatic stress disorder or to those with pets. And specifically this year with regards to the extreme fire danger, the sheriff and the Board of Supervisors has made fireworks rules and safety a priority, Allen said.
“With the extreme fire danger right now, we just can’t afford a spark to get out there from something that’s preventable. And next thing you know, we have a catastrophe on our hands,” Allen said.
In San Bruno, safe and sane fireworks use is permitted starting June 28 from noon to 9 p.m. and on July 4 from noon to 11 p.m. If used outside these times, a person can be subjected to a $1,000 fine.
Safe and sane fireworks must have a fire marshal seal to be allowed, to know which ones are legal and safe. Fireworks must be at least 10 feet away from any structures, only used on private property and not used near flammable materials such as grass, trees and garbage. An extinguisher, hose or other water source must be nearby and recently used fireworks must be disposed of in a nonflammable container with a cover, San Bruno Fire Chief Ari Delay said during a presentation to the City Council last week.
“We had some instances where they’ve been disposed of improperly and they started fires in garbage trash cans and also a couple of structures in the previous years,” Delay said.
Use or possession of illegal fireworks can also result in a $1,000 fine. This can include social host citations which means if someone is hosting a gathering on the Fourth of July, they are responsible for making sure there are no illegal fireworks. The person in charge of the gathering can be fined whether or not they are actually lighting or possessing the fireworks.
There will be an extra engine company on July 4 and all fire-prevention staff will be on duty. There was also a mandatory safety meeting with all booth operators that sell fireworks in San Bruno.
All police staff will be working on the Fourth of July including in marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the city.
The Pacifica Police Department will also have maximum staffing assigned to the neighborhoods, parks and beaches on July 4.
Safe and sane fireworks are only allowed from noon to 11 p.m. June 28, and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 through July 5. Violations range from $200 for a first offense, $400 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third offense.
"We want everyone to be safe, we want them to celebrate responsibly. If people are planning to travel to Pacifica to use fireworks, to do so legally or the officers will be out there handing out fines,” Pacifica police Capt. Chris Clements said.
Pacifica is also enforcing the social host ordinance, in which someone hosting a gathering can be given a citation even if they are not the one lighting or possessing the fireworks.
Also if a minor is found discharging illegal fireworks, the person having care, custody or control of the minor is strictly liable for the illegal activity and is subject to fine.
“Illegal fireworks have long been a problem in Pacifica. We hear each year from community members who prefer to leave town for the holiday rather than listen to the illegal firework activity in their neighborhoods. Those who selfishly chose to discharge illegal fireworks show no regard for their fellow neighbors, veterans suffering from PTSD and pets, all who are sensitive to the noise associated with this illegal activity,” Police Chief Dan Steidle said in a prepared statement.
Illegal fireworks are prohibited on all Pacifica beaches and only safe and safe ones are allowed in a defined portion of Pacifica State Beach/Linda Mar. There are also two other sites where legal safe and sane fireworks are allowed.
The defined portion of Pacifica State Beach/Linda Mar where safe and sane fireworks are allowed is described as the area immediately west of the north parking lot of Pacifica State Beach/Linda Mar to approximately 10 feet east of the tideline and immediately north of the Taco Bell Restaurant to the north Pacifica State Beach/Linda Mar parking lot. Two other sites where legal safe and sane fireworks are allowed are South Pacifica State Beach/Linda Mar parking lot on the asphalt area of the parking lot and South Rockaway Beach parking lot on the asphalt area of the parking lot.
Also on the Fourth of July, the San Mateo Parks and Recreation Department will host a concert in Central Park from noon to 2 p.m. At 11:45 a.m., the department will kick off the event with the national anthem and a “thank you” to essential workers. To discourage the use of illegal fireworks, the city will also close numerous parking lots beginning at 6 p.m. including Seal Point Park, Ryder Park and Parkside Aquatic Park. They will be barricaded and patrolled, according to the city.
