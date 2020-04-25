Current CSM president Michael Claire was named to the permanent chancellor position of the San Mateo County Community College District, after holding the interim job since fall 2019.
Claire will lead the district that includes Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College and comes after a nationwide search. Among the key first tasks for the new chancellor will be recommending a new president at Skyline College. Finalists for this position have been announced and the stakeholder engagement process is underway, according to the district.
“The board is enthusiastic and proud to select Mike Claire as our next chancellor, and we know that he will continue to demonstrate the values and promote the priorities of the district,” Karen Schwarz, college board president said in a prepared statement. “In this time of uncertainty in our community and across the globe, the Board is confident that Mr. Claire will see the district not only through this unprecedented event and beyond, but will do so with a focus on equity, inclusion, collaboration and engagement.”
The position opened after the previous chancellor Ron Galatolo was placed on leave after a sudden and unceremonious departure from the top post in the fall in which he was to work remotely as chancellor emeritus. Galatolo had served as chancellor for about 20 years. He is also facing an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office for misappropriation of funds and misuse of position. There are currently three inspectors and one prosecutor looking into the case and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he hopes to have the investigation completed by the end of the year.
Claire has served for the past 12 years as president of College of San Mateo. Claire’s affiliation with the San Mateo County Community College District began when he was a student at Cañada College. In 1988, he joined the district as a faculty member and later became a dean and vice president. Claire oversaw approximately $350 million of new construction and renovation for the College of San Mateo campus, according to the district.
Claire’s selection is subject to approval of a written contract, which the Board of Trustees will consider at its next meeting May 13. The terms of the contract will be available for public review prior to the meeting. Claire will assume his new role July 1.
