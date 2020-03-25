Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s closure of parking lots at state beaches and parks to reduce exposure to the coronavirus, the cities of Half Moon Beach and Pacifica will be closing all of its beach parking lots.
The orders include Poplar Beach, Redondo Beach and Miramontes Point Road in Half Moon Bay and in Pacifica, the Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach) north and south lots, lots in front of and behind the Pacifica Community Center, Rockaway Beach north and south lots, the Council Chambers lot on Beach Boulevard, Beach Boulevard parking south of the Council Chambers, and the Fisherman’s Lot on the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue.
According to the cities, social/physical distancing is necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Over the past weekend, coastal beaches saw an influx of visitors, which created an environment not conducive to virus mitigation. Everyone should stay close to home and avoid any crowded areas. Parking laws will be enforced in these areas.
The following coastside state beach parking lots are also closed: Gray Whale Cove State Beach; Half Moon Bay State Beach; Montara State Beach; Pescadero State Beach; Pigeon Point Lighthouse; Pomponio State Beach; San Gregorio State Beach; and Bean Hollow State Beach.
