A $1.43 million settlement to resolve allegations Kelly-Moore Paint Company violated state laws governing hazardous waste by routinely and illegally disposing of materials was announced by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

The settlement alleged the company disposed of paint colorants, paint, electronic devices, aerosol products and other hazardous wastes into company waste bins destined for municipal landfills not authorized to accept hazardous waste. The lawsuit also resolves allegations that Kelly-Moore failed to shred customer records containing confidential information before disposal. The case was brought by a team of district attorneys and was filed in Alameda County Superior Court, according to a press release by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Kelly-Moore owns or operates approximately 106 retail stores and the investigation initiated by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control from March 2016 through December 2018 entailed a series of undercover inspections of waste bins originating at 29 separate Kelly-Moore locations. These inspections found numerous instances of unlawful disposal of hazardous waste paint colorants, paint, electronic devices, aerosol products and other hazardous wastes. Kelly-Moore cooperated with the investigation and implemented measures and resources toward environmental compliance, according to the release.

