The San Mateo Central Park Music Series returns this July 4 with a ceremony honoring military veterans and essential workers, followed by music from Club 90 as the public celebrates the return of summer.
“We are just so excited that our city is going to be hosting outdoor concerts in Central Park again,” Mayor Eric Rodriguez said.
The ceremony starts at 11:45 a.m., with music from noon to 2 p.m. The ceremony is to thank military members and essential workers for their service over the past year. Two Marines will raise the American flag, with Rodriguez providing comments afterward. Representatives from various essential worker groups in San Mateo will be thanked and honored for their work. Following the ceremony, Club 90 will performs dance party hits. The free Central Park event is at 50 E. Fifth Ave.
The Music Series was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Rodriguez hopes the music and ceremony will bring together the community in celebration after difficult times during the pandemic.
“The concert in Central Park is probably my family’s favorite event that San Mateo hosts in the entire year,” he said.
Rodriguez advised people to arrive early and said that there could be crowds given the attendance at the county fair earlier this month. He acknowledged it was difficult to miss out on the event last year and was thrilled to restart proceedings this year.
“I think that many in the community are missing this and long for this. I think it’s going to be very fun,” Rodriguez said.
Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Canzian said the city hopes to have essential worker representatives with the police and fire departments, Public Works Department, grocery stores, the U.S. Postal Service and Mills-Peninsula Medical Center. She asked unvaccinated people and those under 12 to continue to wear a mask during outdoor activities. A mobile recreation van will be available to provide casual family games. The public has been calling the city since March and April about the event’s return, and Canzian is glad to host it after its cancelation last year.
“I think people are very anxious and excited to have it back,” Canzian said.
A table with information and fundraising options for the Fallen Heroes Memorial will also be available. The upcoming Fallen Heroes Memorial honors San Mateo servicemembers, police and firefighters who have died while in the line of duty. The memorial’s design will be seven reflective stainless-steel monuments that unite to look like a remembrance poppy when viewed from a certain angle. Engraved names will also be on the monument. Donations are currently being accepted to contribute to the design and construction costs.
“We wanted to try and highlight military service, and we thought having a flag-raising ceremony with members representing the military would be able to tie into the Fallen Heroes Memorial really well,” Canzian said.
City Clerk Patrice Olds, a liaison to the city advisory committee for the Fallen Heroes Memorial, said it would conduct memorial eligibility outreach to the public to make sure everyone eligible to have a name on the memorial is included and meets the residency requirement. She wants to make sure there is enough outreach to help nominate people to the memorial, noting data from various military lists isn’t always 100% accurate.
“We don’t want to leave anyone off. We want to be as inclusive as possible,” Olds said.
People can go to https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4515/Fallen-Heroes-Memorial for more information about the Fallen Heroes Memorial and fundraiser.
