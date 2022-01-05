The San Mateo City Council is continuing work on permanent street closures for sections of South B Street, with the council looking to solidify streetscape improvement construction designs and a racial equity art project.
“We did the hard part of making it permanent. Now it’s making it fulfill its potential and making it be what it can be for residents. It’s really exciting that we are moving this forward,” Councilmember Eric Rodriguez said at the city’s Jan. 3 council meeting.
Pedestrian malls on South B Street between First and Second avenues and Second and Third avenues will become permanent following council approval in October. South B Street had been used for temporary pedestrian malls throughout the pandemic, with the closures popular with large parts of the public and restaurant owners. A pedestrian mall is an area closed to all vehicle traffic but open to the public, designed to increase interaction downtown and improve the downtown’s long-term future. While closed to most vehicles, exceptions are available for delivery, service and maintenance trucks before 10 a.m. and emergency vehicles. East-west traffic will continue on First, Second, and Third avenues.
Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum said initial results show pedestrian malls have increased open space for pedestrians and bicyclists, expanded outdoor dining options and created a better downtown experience. However, the city has dealt with uneven use on different street sections, with Second and Third avenues busy but First and Second avenues sparingly used by businesses. Public seating areas are limited, with special events on South B Street unlikely to occur given current restaurant installations. Uneven street to sidewalk areas, ADA accessibility and loading and garbage services remain issues. Raising the grade of the street to be flush with the sidewalk remains a critical problem.
“Another aspect which we will have to be really creative to figure out how to address are identifying the sloping issues with the crown of the street and whether there is any short-term solution that can be put into place to mitigate that,” Kleinbaum said.
The issue of even streets and sloping problems contributed to the council voting Tuesday to budget $145,485 to contractor Community Design + Architecture for streetscape construction design and engineering estimates. San Mateo is considering an extensive redesign of the roads, including significant street and traffic improvements in the pedestrian mall areas, to ensure the program’s success. The short-term changes for permanent pedestrian malls will cost the city around $400,000 to $600,000 for aesthetic changes, improved ADA accessibility and road improvements. The city will replace temporary water-filled barricades and traffic diversion signs with bollards, while changing road markings and adjusting traffic signals. Under phase two long-term costs, San Mateo would raise the street level with the sidewalk and incorporate landscaping changes. According to a staff report, the cost would be an estimated $2 million to $10 million.
The council also discussed adding a racial equity community art project, potentially in the central pedestrian area on one or both blocks. Kleinbaum noted art on the street would likely only last around three to five years due to wear and tear, providing the opportunity to update or change art in the future. However, the council Tuesday provided feedback on the project and suggested a more permanent option to ensure it remains visible downtown.
Councilmember Amourence Lee suggested a racial equity mural be added soon, with more long-lasting art in phase two. She asked city staff to ensure the art is more utilitarian so it could be incorporated into non-street areas for longevity and exposure, which the rest of the council supported.
“I am really excited about the idea of the racial equity artwork being more on display downtown,” Lee said.
